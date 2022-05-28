Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $6.25 million and $899,835.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

