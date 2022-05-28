Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Kempen & Co lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

