Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) to announce $6.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $30.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.88 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

