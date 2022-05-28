MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $330.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $325.30 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $329.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 539,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $23,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

