Morgan Stanley Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.