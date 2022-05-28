Morgan Stanley Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $64.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.44.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.