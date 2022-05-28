Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 88,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

