Morgan Stanley Trims Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price to $298.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.79.

PSA stock opened at $335.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.64 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

