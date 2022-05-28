Moss Coin (MOC) Hits One Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

