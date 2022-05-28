Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

