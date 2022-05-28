Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

MCAG stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

