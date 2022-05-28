Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Movado Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 227,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,921. The company has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Movado Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Movado Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Movado Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

