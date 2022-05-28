Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($356.38) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($282.98) to €270.00 ($287.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($292.55) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,378. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

