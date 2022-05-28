Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

