Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.51 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.