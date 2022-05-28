Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 432.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

