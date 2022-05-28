Mutual Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

