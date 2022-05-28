Mutual Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock worth $174,228 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $57.98 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

