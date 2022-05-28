Mutual Advisors LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLA stock opened at $371.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.78 and a 200-day moving average of $373.51. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

