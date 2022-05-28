Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,808 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.