Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

