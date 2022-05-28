Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $280.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.25 and its 200 day moving average is $281.99. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

