Nash Exchange Achieves Market Cap of $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (NEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $708.35 or 0.02449408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

