Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NPSNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec cut Naspers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Naspers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Naspers has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

