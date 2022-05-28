National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.88.

NYSE:NSA opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

