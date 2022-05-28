Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $177.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $85,646. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

