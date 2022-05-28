Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $400,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after acquiring an additional 375,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

OKE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

