Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $445,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.