Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $66.37 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

