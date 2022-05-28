Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,528 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $18.87 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.22%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

