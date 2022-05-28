Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 986,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $476.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

