Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $148.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

