Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 526,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

