NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 798.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 9.7% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 208,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,427,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NTES stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

