Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 59.7% in May

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,778. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
