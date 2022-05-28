Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 59.7% in May

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,778. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 780,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

