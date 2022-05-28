Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NBO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.