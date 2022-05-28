Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.