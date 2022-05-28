Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. 123,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 390,218 shares of company stock worth $988,089 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

