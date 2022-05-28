New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,259 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 80,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

