NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEXI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NEXI stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

