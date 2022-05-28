NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Reaches $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.81 or 0.02324518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00508538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008767 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

