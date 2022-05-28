NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $51,778,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 89.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $202.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

