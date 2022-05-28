Nintendo’s (NTDOY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at CLSA

CLSA reissued their sell rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.23.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

