Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.40 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.63 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

