Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.86 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

