Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

