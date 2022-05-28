Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,988. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

