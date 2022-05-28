Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.72 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

