Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,839 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,945,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,446,000 after purchasing an additional 375,786 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,860,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 231,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

