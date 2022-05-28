Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 696 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of NTRS opened at $112.60 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

