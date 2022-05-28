Nomura Initiates Coverage on Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF)

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chinasoft International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Shares of CFTLF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.